With the mega-success of “The Avengers” film, Disney and Marvel’s “Ant-Man” project is one step closer to begin production. Still in the planning stages, director/writer Edgar Wright (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”) hinted at shooting the project, after he completes “The World’s End” starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Wright was on the Empire podcast to promote his excellent, crowd-sourced web series “Brandon Generator,” when the questions turned to “Ant-Man.” He responded, “Things are happening, and other things are happening on other things as well. There’s some interesting plates spinning and I ideally hope I’ll be shooting this year.”

In essence, with “The World’s End” scheduled for a September start date, it is expected that a lot of test footage for scale and complex visual effects will have to be filmed to give “Ant-Man” the right look. This is planned to take place before the end of 2012, with principal photography set to begin next year.

Here is the basic storyline for the film.

Biochemist Dr. Hank Pym uses his latest discovery, a group of subatomic particles, to create a size-altering formula. Though his first self-test goes awry, he develops an instrument that helps him communicate with and control insects.

While Ant-Man is a founding member of “The Avengers,” he did not appear in the film. Hopefully this will be rectified after he gets his own solo feature. The big screen adaptation will be an action/adventure, which will incorporate some comedic elements. Special Effects will be key to the film’s success or audiences won’t buy into the character and the tiny superhero won’t be able to smoothly transition into “The Avengers” sequel.

“Ant-Man” is expected to find its way into theaters sometime in May of 2014. Casting is scheduled to begin soon. Joe Cornish and Edgar Wright wrote the screenplay based on characters and story ideas created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Edgar Wright directs.

