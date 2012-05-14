Namtar here…

Tomorrow night (technically 12:01 a.m., Wednesday morning,) Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy “The Dictator” will open in theaters. Moviegoers are in for a special treat from actor/comedian Will Ferrell when a special teaser trailer for “Anchorman 2” debuts in front of Cohen’s film. Ferrell’s incomparable character in “Anchorman,” Ron Burgundy, is so popular that he has his own twitter account.

This is what Burgundy had to say about the event in his tweet:

“I don’t know what a teaser trailer is either but they say you all will. When did the world get so crazy? I’m having a scotch.”

Reports of the trailer surfaced a couple of days ago as people talked about it after they returned from advanced screenings of “The Dictator.”

Filming for “Anchorman 2” will begin in February of 2013. The film will star Will Ferrell, Steve Carell and Paul Rudd. There’s no news on whether Cristina Applegate, Fred Willard, and David Koechner will reprise their roles. Judd Apatow will produce, while Adam McKay writes and directs.

Sources: Ron Burgundy (thank you,) IMDb, Chicago Tribune