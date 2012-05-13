Namtar here…

Long Beach Convention Center hosted the 2012 Long Beach Comic Expo on Saturday, and it was packed with attendees from start to finish. Again, congratulations to co-promoters Martha Donato and Phil Lawrence and their staff who made this event enjoyable for guests, fans, and exhibitors.

The Long Beach Convention Center was packed. With free admission for kids 10 and under, the family friendly atmosphere was festive. The doors opened at 10:00 a.m. and the event hosted artists, and exhibitors selling comic books, costume accessories, toys, statuettes, and grading services, while an awesome array of fans cosplaying as their favorite popular comic or anime characters were in abundance. Actor Richard LeParmentier (“Star Wars,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”) was on hand signing autographs and merchandise for fans.

There were two panels running concurrently along with the Xtreme Laser Tag which went on all day. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. and concluding at 6:00 p.m., the panels’ topics ranged from Introduction and Advanced Careers in Comics, Where Do Ideas Come From?, Sketch Card Engineering, Interactive Podcasting, Writing Animation, and much, much more.

Nuke the Fridge was present in “force,” while podcasting at a table right at the entrance to the showroom. Mouse, Louis Love, Namtar, MPsy, and Patrick (dressed as Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Dictator” in his track uniform, sunglasses, and beard) were present interviewing guests from the 501st, Nerd Reactor, cosplayer/seamstress Miko Simons, and ex-porn star/cosplayer Tanya Tate. Louis, Mouse, and Namtar took to the mikes at various times to voice their opinions and remarks. This was a blast to be sure. We invite fans and guests to participate by sitting in the hot seat at future events.

Personally, I attended the “Cosplay 101 with Luck in Spades” panel hosted by cosplayer and seamstress Miko Simons. Being quite ignorant of sewing beyond the routine needle and thread, I was pleasantly surprised by Simons’ knowledge of costume making that might escape an ordinary person’s skills. I don’t profess to have become an expert from attending the panel, but Simons was vivacious, funny, and informative. She went through the basics for creating a costume with suggestions for succeeding using various fabrics, machines, tools, techniques, and measurements. Simon’s main message to all fans who were interested in cosplaying was this, “Have fun, and enjoy yourself!”

Finally, the carnival-like atmosphere of the convention was busy and packed almost until the doors closed at 6:00 p.m. Attending cosplayers of various ages surprised other attendees with their imagination and creativity, while exhibitors and artists had a variety of items and illustrations for fans to ogle and buy. The panels were inspiring and there’s always room to add more at the next show. Speaking of which, Phil and Martha are hosting the Long Beach Comic & Horror Con on the weekend of November 3rd and 4th. You can go to their website at: longbeachcomiccon.com for more information.

Thanks for a great time at the event!

Check back for the pictures!!!