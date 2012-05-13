E3 Attack of the Clones: How the Video Game Industry became stagnant

Many of us enjoy playing video games. It’s the fix we get from that epic win that we still play. For others, it’s more of a distraction; life has all but overwhelmed them to only have that 2-3 minutes in small spurts to upkeep their Farm/City/Fish/whateverVille or play DrawSomething, Words with Friends or Bejeweled.

But video games have been raking in cash by the billions. Thousands of people flock to the game stores, Wal-Marts, Targets, and internet stores to get their hands on the latest games. But what games are the ones we frequent?

Clone games.

I’m not talking about Star Wars games, I’m talking about the 2822489th iteration of a FPS war game that somehow have some different hook that makes them different from the other 2822488 WWII FPS games out there. I’m talking about the sequels…the 2’s the 3’s, the “World at Wars” and the “Revelations”…the Halo: ODST’s and the Guitar Hero 376’s

Those games.

Why do we STILL give our hard-earned cash to such one-dimensional gameplay? I mean it was good a couple times, but do they have to keep going?

I say no.

Back in the day, there were solid games out there: The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Metal Gear, Kid Icarus…the list goes on. All ORIGINAL games. Great gameplay and there was no cloning at all.

But in frustration, the game companies…in their “infinite wisdom” decide that what’s better is NOT another original idea, but a sequel TO the original idea.

I mean you like the Legend of Zelda, right?

Well check out THE LEGEND OF ZELDA 2!

So what do we have to look forward to coming into E3 as far as games are concerned? World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria? Assassin’s Creed 3? Max Payne 3? Ghost Recon: Future Soldier? Halo 4? Call of Duty: Black Ops 2? God of War: Ascension? Resident Evil 6? Borderlands 2? Diablo 3? Hitman: Absolution?

Seeing a trend here?

Look for the 39845425th iteration of Mario at this year’s E3 2012!