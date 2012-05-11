Namtar here…

Writer/director J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek 2 has just finished production. Information on the follow up feature to 2009’s runaway hit “Star Trek” has been scant. Production photos have been few and far between! The only information released at this point is that Khan Noonien Singh (Benedict Cumberbatch) will be the villain, but the plot will not be a rehash of the original 1967 Star Trek television series episode “Space Seed.” Also, the Klingons have been confirmed to play a major part in the new film.

Enter actress Alice Eve, she is seen in this photo with actor Zachary Quinto (Spock) in front of the on-set catering truck. Both thespians are in costume wearing the same Star Fleet jumpsuits. Eve’s role in the film has not been released and speculation has run wild with ideas from fans.

Question: Could Eve be playing Khan’s Enterprise love interest Lt. Marla McGivers? This role was originally played by the late actress Madlyn Rhue. If so, McGivers will sell out her shipmates for the love of the man with a “superior intellect,” and then redeem herself later on.

Based on the original Gene Roddenberry television series, the as of yet untitled “Star Trek 2” film will beam into theaters on May 17th, 2013. The film will star Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoë Saldana, Simon Pegg, John Cho, Anton Yelchin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Eve, Bruce Greenwood, Peter Weller, Noel Clarke, Nolan North, Nazneen Contractor, Elly Kaye, Tom Archdeacon, Ser’Darius Blain, Joseph Gatt, and Kraisit Agnew. Alex Kurtzman, Damon Lindelof, and Roberto Orci wrote the screenplay, while J.J. Abrams directs.

