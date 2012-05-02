Actor Terry Crews is hyping the trailer for “The Expendables 2” with a special message. Crews shows his enthusiasm by vocalizing and gesticulating in only the way Crews can do. Crews plays the character Hale Caesar in the film! The actual trailer will debut on Thursday. Check it out!

Here is the plot for the film.

Mr. Church (Bruce Willis) reunites The Expendables for what should be an easy paycheck, but when one of their men is murdered on the job, their quest for revenge puts them deep in enemy territory and up against an unexpected threat.

“The Expendables 2” will explode into theaters on August 17, 2012. The film will star Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Liam Hemsworth, Charisma Carpenter, Terry Crews, Steve Austin, Randy Couture, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Nicolas Cage and Scott Adkins. David Agosto and Ken Kaufman wrote the screenplay, while Simon West (“Con Air”) directs.

