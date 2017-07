500 SHARES Share Tweet

Louis Love here…

Sony has release a promo picture from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ that once again shows an unmasked Spider-Man. I don’t know why we are getting so many pictures of Andrew Garfield face to promote this movie. Is the studio trying to sell the film on Garfield star power or recognition?

Correct me if I’m wrong but ‘Spider-Man’ is more popular then Andrew Garfield so I think the mask on will be better for the box office.