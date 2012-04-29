Namtar Here…

Recently, I returned from a trip overseas to visit family. While I was there, I had a chance to watch “The Avengers.” I was excited to get a look at the Ultimate’s version of “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.” The strange thing is I saw this in a makeshift movie theater projected onto a large blanket. Even though, I wasn’t treated to the modern luxuries of film viewing, it had its charm. Reading “The Avengers” since I was a little boy I didn’t think it was possible to make a big screen production, now here it is. Unfortunately, I was uninspired when I saw it.

Paramount’s “The Avengers” is all special effects and no substance with lots of talking at the beginning and action at the end. Still zombie thralls of moviegoers will pay money to see this average film. The question still remains, why did it open overseas first?

Spoiler Alert:

During the end credits of “Thor,” Thor’s adopted brother Loki is seen controlling the mind of Dr. Selvig, while he takes a glimpse at the Cosmic Cube, which is dubbed the Tesseract. Now, in “The Avengers,” the Tesseract is mysteriously activated onboard the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier. The artifact opens a portal freeing Loki where he plans to mount his war on his brother and Earth using the Tesseract as his weapon of choice.

Fearing a global catastrophe, S.H.I.E.L.D. Commander Nick Fury coerces Tony Stark (Iron Man,) and other superheroes to band together to battle Loki and his alien horde of Chitauri. A recently thawed Captain America joins the team. The members of the Avengers fight and argue amongst themselves, and then get their act together long enough to repel Loki and the invading humanoid reptilian army.

Iron Man guides an atomic bomb through the two way portal with the help of the Black Widow and Dr. Selvig. The bomb hits the Chitauri control ship, and explodes. The alien army fighting The Avengers is deactivated and collapses to the ground. Iron Man falls back through the gate and is saved by the Hulk before hitting the ground at maximum velocity. Hooray for “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!” At the end, our heroes go their separate directions to be characters in their own films once again.

This form of storytelling has never been done in the history of motion pictures. How clever to surprise the intellectual thinking of the audience! If only it had been done in films such as: “Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace,” or “Independence Day,” it could have made these features masterpieces.

Sincerely, I would definitely wait to find this film in the bargain bin at Big Lots before I watch it again. Anyway, “Prometheus” and “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” will be out soon, so my disappointment won’t have to last.

“The Avengers” stars:

Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark (Iron Man)

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (The Hulk)

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (The Black Widow)

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers (Captain America)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Samuel L. Jackson as Col. Nick Fury

Paul Bettany as Jarvis (voice)

Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts

Amanda Righetti as Sharon Carter

Stellan Skarsgård as Dr. Erik Selvig

Harry Dean Stanton as Security Guard

Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill

Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Lou Ferrigno as The Incredible Hulk (voice)

Jenny Agutter as Female council member

Joseph M. Abbott as Businessman (uncredited)

Logan Bennett as SHIELD Agent (uncredited)

Bob Kaye as Bridge SHIELD Agent (uncredited)

Darren Kendrick as Frost Giant Sentry (uncredited)

Frank Powers as SHIELD Agent (uncredited)

Alicia Sixtos as Female Bridge-Tech (uncredited)

J.J. Perry as Vampire in Post-Credits Scenes (uncredited)

Naeem Uzimann as Hot Dog Vendor (uncredited)

“The Avengers” is scheduled for a May 4th, 2012 release. Zak Pen and Joss Whedon wrote the script. Joss Whedon directs.

