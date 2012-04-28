350 SHARES Share Tweet

Hey Comic Nerds, Greg here…

Yesterday, a few nerds and myself got word from CinemaCon 2012 in Las Vegas that “The Wolverine” is officially back on track to film in Japan, and according to an interview with Fox Executive Thomas Rothman, most of the interior of the movie will be shot in Australia, which happens to be Hugh Jackman’s country of origin. The exterior of the feature will be filmed in Japan, which I’m sure, every last one of us is pretty excited about.

Following the devastating aftermath of Japan’s earthquake in 2011, it seemed uncertain whether Japan would be the backdrop for “The Wolverine” since most of the storyline takes place there. Not only did the filmmakers have to contend with the earthquake, and tsunami in Japan, but director Darren Aronofsky left the film. In spite of these roadblocks, this won’t stop Jackman or 20th Century Fox. They have dedicated themselves by giving the Marvel fans what they want. Since “Wolverine: Origins” only grossed $373 million, they’re following the fan’s advise and are determined not to repeat the same mistake twice.

The movie is based on Chris Claremont and Frank Miller’s 1982 “Wolverine” four issue miniseries classic. The storyline has Wolverine traveling to Japan in order to fight off ninjas, samurais, and the Japanese crime organization known as the Yakuza. He must be mindful of the politics that take place behind the scenes, and most importantly he must save the one he loves. Sounds crazy and exciting, yes?

I cannot wait for this film to be released. I want to see how faithful they are in adapting the source material, and how well the story deals with the Japanese culture, traditions, and environment.

“We listen and learn — you gotta listen and learn and try to do better every day. […] The script is excellent, and Hugh Jackman is committed, he’s very, very determined,” Rothman said. “He feels very personally involved, very committed to the fans, and I can just tell you on behalf of him, his goal is to make the ultimate bad-ass, berserker rage Wolverine.”

That rage will be on the set when production begins in August. “The Wolverine” claws its way into theaters on July 26th, 2013.