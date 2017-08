400 SHARES Share Tweet

Early this week the source that provided us with the MAN OF STEEL set footage took those videos down , or maybe they we’re removed. The truth is we don’t know, however here’s those videos again with a little addition footage in the beginning.

They are not the greatest quality just a quick fix before the greatness that WILL be Zack Snyder’s MAN OF STEEL.

Enjoy!

