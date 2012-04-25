400 SHARES Share Tweet

Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” opened up in various box offices overseas and has proven to be a smash hit. It has the second highest opening gross in Australia, which makes it fall just behind Warner Bros. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.”

The Disney and Marvel Studios sci-fi/action feature grossed $6 million, compared to the last film in the Harry Potter franchise, which grossed $7 million.

“The Avengers” also opened in Taiwan scoring the highest Wednesday opening gross of all time with ticket sales reaching $1.2 million.

The film is expected to open in 42 foreign markets this weekend. When it opens in North America on May 4th, it is predicted to debut at over $150 million.

If you don’t know the plot for “The Avengers,” here is the synopsis for the film.

A glowing energy cube called the Tesseract is stolen by Loki, the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston), who aims to use it to summon an obliging alien army to help him subjugate the Earth.

In response, Colonel Nick Fury scrambles “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes:” billionaire industrialist Tony Stark, aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), supersoldier Captain America (Chris Evans), and ace scientist Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), alter-ego of The Hulk.

Soon enough they’re joined by Thor, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth), who has a score to settle with his half brother Loki, and the Russian spy Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson.)

“The Avengers” stars:

Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark (Iron Man)

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (The Hulk)

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (The Black Widow)

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers (Captain America)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Samuel L. Jackson as Col. Nick Fury

Paul Bettany as Jarvis (voice)

Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts

Amanda Righetti as Sharon Carter

Stellan Skarsgård as Dr. Erik Selvig

Harry Dean Stanton as Security Guard

Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill

Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Lou Ferrigno as The Incredible Hulk (voice)

Jenny Agutter as Female council member

Joseph M. Abbott as Businessman (uncredited)

Logan Bennett as SHIELD Agent (uncredited)

Bob Kaye as Bridge SHIELD Agent (uncredited)

Darren Kendrick as Frost Giant Sentry (uncredited)

Frank Powers as SHIELD Agent (uncredited)

Alicia Sixtos as Female Bridge-Tech (uncredited)

J.J. Perry as Vampire in Post-Credits Scenes (uncredited)

Naeem Uzimann as Hot Dog Vendor (uncredited)

“The Avengers” is scheduled for a May 4th release. Zak Pen and Joss Whedon wrote the script. Joss Whedon directs.

Sources: timeslive.co.za, hollywoodreporter.com