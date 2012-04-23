400 SHARES Share Tweet

Celebrity site Zimbio landed this exclusive with photos from the set of the sci-fi/action/thriller “The Tomb.” Taken last Thursday, actor Sylvester Stallone was filming scenes in New Orleans. Coincidentally, Academy Award winning actress Emma Thompson (“Howard’s End”) stopped by the set to share a few laughs with Stallone.

Here is the storyline for the film.

Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) is the world’s foremost authority on structural security. After analyzing every high security prison and learning a vast array of survival skills so he can design escape-proof prisons, his skills are put to the test. He’s framed and incarcerated in a master prison he designed himself. He needs to escape and find the person who put him behind bars.

“The Tomb” has an estimated $70,000,000 budget and is currently in production. It is expected to be released sometime next year. The film stars Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Caviezel, Vincent D’Onofrio (rumored,) Vinnie Jones, 50 Cent, Amy Ryan, and Matt Gerald. The screenplay was written by Miles Chapman with a rewrite by Jason Keller. Mikael Håfström (“The Rite”) directs.

Sources: Zimbio, IMDb