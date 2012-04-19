150 SHARES Share Tweet

A few days ago Nuke the Fridge posted a story about Warner Bros. Studios releasing seven films for the 2012 summer season. Absent from the post was the trailer for the drama/comedy “Magic Mike.” Today, apple.com released the film’s trailer which will debut in theaters on June 29th. This is sure to attract a large female audience. Here is the synopsis for the film.

A dramatic comedy set in the world of male strippers, “Magic Mike” is directed by Academy Award(R)-winning director Steven Soderbergh (“Traffic”) and stars Channing Tatum (“Dear John,” “Step Up”) in a story inspired by his real life. The film follows Mike (Tatum) as he takes a young dancer called The Kid (Alex Pettyfer) under his wing and schools him in the fine arts of partying, picking up women, and making easy money.

“Magic Mike” stars Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Riley Keough, Cody Horn, Kevin Nash, and Olivia Munn. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay, while Steven Soderbergh directs. The film is rated R.

Source: apple.com, IMDb