Apparently James Cameron has not been in the news enough lately. The director/writer of “Titanic” has revealed that he discussed the upcoming “Terminator 5” film project with former California Governor and action star Arnold Schwarzenegger. With Schwarzenegger trying to reignite his waning Hollywood career, Cameron suggested that the T-800 model Terminator character, which Schwarzenegger made into a popular movie icon, should be the centerpiece of the (“Terminator 5”) film. This is what he had to share with MTV.

“I was trying to be as encouraging as possible. Frankly, at that time, I thought it needed to be more about him,” Cameron said. “I told him he should not do it until it’s focused on his character or he shouldn’t do it. I think there are some great stories that can be told about that character that haven’t even been thought of yet.”

Cameron is obviously trying to capitalize on Ridley Scott’s prequel idea with “Prometheus” by applying it to the “Terminator” franchise. The problem is Schwarzenegger is almost 65 years old, and hardly looks like his cyborg character from the original 1984 film. Scott’s “Prometheus” prequel has all new characters, while actress Sigourney Weaver will not return to play her hallmark Ripley alter ego. In other words, who wants to see a brand new cyborg that already looks broken down? Besides, Cameron has no legal attachment to the Terminator property until it reverts back to him in 2018. Furthermore, didn’t he advise Guillermo del Toro not to direct “The Hobbit” films? Cameron needs to stay out of other people’s business and keep his brilliant ideas to himself.

“Terminator 5” is still in development limbo. No writer has been assigned to pen the script, and director Justin Lin is no longer attached to the project. Megan Ellison the head of Annapurna Pictures, which currently holds the rights to the Terminator franchise, is planning to make at least two more films in the series. This is what she had to say on her Twitter account, “We can’t really tell you guys anything about ‘Terminator 5,'” she tweets. “But it will be an R rated film as God and James Cameron intended.”

Source: MTV, indiewire.com