Zachary Quinto, the actor that plays Spock in the J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek films, is shown wearing what is said to be a “volcano suit” in the image seen below.

“Zachary Quinto as Spock filming an action scene for the Untitled Star Trek 2 Sequel. After first rehearsing the scene with a Spock stunt double, actor Zachary Quinto was then rigged to a wire in front of a large green screen and lifted to a height of 10 stories high then dropped at a high rate of speed as if he was falling. In the scene, Spock is wearing a “Volcano Suit” and carrying an unknown piece of equipment with the Starfleet Emblem. A volcano is somehow involved in this scene. The crew had a real fire burning off camera to catch the fire reflections on Spock’s “Volcano Suit.”

Source: MTV

‘Star Trek 2’ hits theaters on May 17th, 2013