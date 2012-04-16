250 SHARES Share Tweet

“Prometheus” cast members Noomi Rapace, Charlize Theron, and Michael Fasssbender along with director Ridley Scott were recent guests at a press conference in Paris on April 11th. Highlights from the conference include the “Prometheus” connection with the original “Alien” film, and the final running time of “Prometheus,” which will come in at around 119 minutes. Of course, Scott and the cast members discuss their take on this guaranteed summer blockbuster.

“Prometheus” is in post-production and stars Noomi Rapace, Charlize Theron, Michael Fassbender, Logan Marshall-Green, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce, Patrick Wilson, Rafe Spall, Emun Elliott, Benedict Wong, and Lucy Hutchinson. Ridley Scott directs this highly anticipated sci-fi/horror epic from the screenplay written by Jon Spaihts, which was revised by “Lost’s” Damon Lindelof. The film is slated for a June 8th, 2012 release.

Sources: FilmsActu, YouTube