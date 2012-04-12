500 SHARES Share Tweet

Namtar…

Screenings for Paramount’s “G.I. Joe” sequel “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” have been taking place in earnest with test audiences. However, the question is being asked, “Are all audiences seeing the same film?” The answer is, “No!” Apparently, studio executives are testing two endings to the film to see which one plays better with movie goers. In any case, the studio is taking care to ensure that their multi-million dollar action/adventure/sci-fi/thriller doesn’t lay an egg at the box office.

Here is the storyline for the film:

“When Cobra spy Zartan (“The Mummy’s” Arnold Vosloo) has most of the Joes assassinated, the remaining Joes band together to strike back.”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation” will open in theaters nationwide on June 29th, and stars Channing Tatum, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, Adrianne Palicki, Ray Stevenson, Walton Goggins, Ray Park, Joseph Mazzello, Arnold Vosloo, RZA, Jonathan Pryce, Byung-hun Lee, Elodie Yung, Faran Tahir, and Ilia Votok. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the screenplay, while Jon M. Chu directs. The film is rated PG-13.

Source: NUKE THE FRIDGE