Finally! “Jaws is coming to Blu-ray in August and here’s the trailer!

JAWS — the landmark motion picture that still makes audiences afraid to go in the water — comes to Blu-rayTM for the first time ever on August 14th, 2012. Featuring an all-new, digitally remastered and fully restored picture, as well as 7.1 surround sound, the JAWS Blu-ray Combo Pack with DVD, Digital Copy and UltraViolet gives fans the ultimate way to watch the breathtaking and terrifying action-thriller.

JAWS is one of 13 classic Universal films to be digitally remastered and fully restored from 35mm original film elements as part of Universal’s ongoing 100th Anniversary celebration.