Dylan Sprayberry, the actor that plays a 13 year old Clark Kent in THE MAN OF STEEL, talked about the movie in an interviewed.

“When Zack [Snyder] and I were talking about it the first time, he was saying how Superman, they want to give it a more edgy feel like The Dark Knight but also make it more realistic and emotional so it’s not just the all-american superhero that saves everyone. He has dilemmas and love and struggles throughout the whole movie, especially when he’s a kid.”

“It was really great. I didn’t even really notice how big it was until I finished shooting. It was so overwhelming that it was crazy, I was like “I can’t believe I just did all that.” In the moment, I was really focused on the work and the acting.”

Man of Steel hit movie theaters on June 14th, 2013 and stars Henry Cavill, Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Shannon, Russell Crowe, Julia Ormond. The film is directed by Zack Snyder.

Source: MovieWEB

