A reader sent us an email and tells NTF that he has seen the new G.I. Joe and loved it. Hope it’s true!

Spoiler Alert:

Hello Nuke the Fridge I am a BIG fan of your site and have the following review for you guys… Hope you like it!

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation” is perfect for fans that wanted a more serious tone than the last outing.

The film included lots of ninja action, (although they are far from “silent” about it), which fans of the major story arc between Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, and Zartan from the Marvel comics will be thrilled with. Plenty of fan favorite characters like Firefly get plenty of screen time and a few new surprises, and Cobra Commander dons his familiar reflective mask. The villainy is far more straight forward, and some of it, such as Zartan, disguised as the POTUS, is surprisingly humorous, and may have some people actually cheering for his policies. A very worthy addition to this franchise.

One thing…. I miss Scarlett.

Another thing…. I loved that Sake Eyes and Storm Shadow joined forces against Zartan!

Bring on “G.I. Joe 3!”

UPDATE: To answer some people’s questions Duke dies behind a Humvee that explodes.

If you use this review call me “The Razar.”

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation” hits theater on June 29 and according to this guy it’s a MUST WATCH.

