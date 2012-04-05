With a four year absence from the big screen, well-known secret agent James Bond a.k.a. 007 will be back in his 23rd film with the title “Skyfall.” Insinuated in author Ian Fleming’s work, there can be no James Bond without the famous Bond women. “Skyfall” will have no shortage of these beauties.

Recently, Greek actress Tonia Sotiropoulou has landed the role in which she will briefly appear in the opening sequence of the film, set in Istanbul, Turkey. She will begin shooting her two to three scenes on location over a five day period on April 22nd. Apparently, Bond is smuggled into the city under the assumption that he is dead. This is the same plot device executed in the 1967 007 film “You Only Live Twice.”

Sotiropoulou is a stunning beauty who’s bi-lingual in Greek and English. In her native Greece she has appeared in numerous productions including the television series “True Love,” and “Golden Girls” and on stage in the musical “Trendy” to name only a few. Since moving to London Tonia has most recently worked with acclaimed director Martha Fiennes on her project “The Nativity” and in the feature film “Berberian Sound Studio.” Her looks have caught the eye of many directors and producers in the United Kingdom.

“Skyfall” is still in production and stars Daniel Craig, Dame Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Naomie Harris, Bérénice Marlohe, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Helen McCrory, James Remar, Rory Kinnear, Albert Finney, and Tonia Sotiropoulou. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producing, while John Logan, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade have written the screenplay based on the script by Patrick Marber. Sam Mendes (“American Beauty”) will direct. Distributor Sony/Columbia is looking to theatrically release the film in the United States on November 9th, 2012. “Skyfall” will open on October 26th, in the U.K. and Ireland.

Source: Examiner.com, mi6-hq.com