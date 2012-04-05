New photos have been released in anticipation of Ridley Scott’s “Alien” prequel “Prometheus.” With the film landing in theaters in June, fans have been screaming for more cold hard pictures from the science

fiction/action/thriller. Empire Magazine recently featured an article on “Prometheus.” Some of the photos can be seen in the lineup. Check out the full gallery!

“Prometheus” will be presented in 3D and opens in theaters on June 8th, and stars Noomi Rapace, Charlize Theron, Michael Fassbender as the android David, Logan Marshall-Green, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce, Ben Foster, Patrick Wilson, Rafe Spall, Emun Elliott, Benedict Wong, Vladimir “Furdo” Furdik, and James Embree. Ridley Scott directs this highly anticipated sci-fi/horror epic from the screenplay written by Jon Spaihts, which was revised by “Lost’s” Damon Lindelof.

Source: Kino Gallery