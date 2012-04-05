350 SHARES Share Tweet

Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

Our ‘Weekly-ish Adventures’ was a bit late this time around due to having to replace our vlogging camera which went missing during WonderCon 2012. So if you happen to have come across a Toshiba Camileo with our footage on it please drop us a line because we would be REALLY grateful to get that back. But enough of the bad and onto the awesome! In this episode of the vlog we have stuff from the Hero Complex Star Wars event, footage up from Peepshow Menagerie‘s Disney themed burlesque show, and a few clips from my other camera at WonderCon. We also have the before and after of my roast from the Mandalorian Mercs after convention dinner, when I stepped down from my post of second in command of the Los Angeles Chapter for about 4 or so years. We also stopped by Giant Robot‘s Game Night 9 to check out Dust Force and Abobo’s Big Adventure.

