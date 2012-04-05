650 SHARES Share Tweet

Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

The ‘You Know Whaaa‘ crew hit up LA Times Hero Complex Mega Mixer at the Discovery Science Center‘s ‘Star Wars: Where Science Meets Imagination Exhibit’ in this installment of ‘Mike on Mic Action’. We drooled over everything from costumes and star ships to light sabers to blasters. Had some very nommy noms and had a chat with Yoda. We also had a close encounter with Attack of the Show!‘s Chris Gore, an all around awesome fella. We chatted over Star Wars models (the plastic ones not the people) and the Hollywood match up of Dora the Explorer with Yoda.

650 SHARES Share Tweet