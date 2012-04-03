350 SHARES Share Tweet

With principal photography finishing up in June on “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” director Peter Jackson has given a unique item to crew members. Jackson issued a “200 Days To Go” sweatshirt with a hoodie way back in July of 2011. On the front of the sweatshirt is the logo of the dragon Smaug the Golden.

It is speculation on what the actual dragon may look like in the film, but based on the 1977 animated television production of “The Hobbit,” there is a striking resemblance. However, the dragon was red with a golden underbelly. Jackson’s gold logo can easily be explained because Smaug generates enough heat and has lain on the dwarve’s golden treasure for so long that it has melted onto his scales. Hence, his golden appearance and added armor.

Some readers may ask, who is Smaug?

Smaug is the dragon that has laid waste to the Lonely Mountain and terrorized Laketown for many years. He stole the dwarve’s treasure and inhabits the dungeon-hall of the Lonely Mountain. He is the main protagonist in the story.

Here is a description of Smaug – From “The Hobbit”

“Through it peeps the hobbit’s little head. Before him

lies the great bottom-most cellar or dungeon-hall of

the ancient dwarves right at the Mountain’s root. It is

almost dark so that its vastness can only be dimly

guessed but rising from the near side of the rocky

floor there is a great glow. The glow of Smaug!

There he lay, a vast red-golden dragon, fast asleep; a

thrumming came from his jaws and nostrils, and wisps

of smoke, but his fires were low in slumber. Beneath

him, under all his limbs and his huge coiled tail, and

about him on all sides stretching away across the

unseen floors, lay countless piles of precious things,

gold wrought and un-wrought, gems and jewels, and

silver red-stained in the ruddy light.

Smaug lay, with wings folded like an immeasurable bat,

turned partly on one side, so that the hobbit could see

his underparts and his long pale belly crusted with

gems and fragments of gold from his long lying on his

costly bed. Behind him where the walls were nearest

could dimly be seen coats of mail, helms and axes,

swords and spears hanging; and there in rows stood

great jars and vessels filled with a wealth that could

not be guessed.”

Currently in production, “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” is scheduled to open in theaters on December 14th, 2012. The film will star Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, Andy Serkis, Cate Blanchett, Elijah Wood, Benedict Cumberbatch, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, Evangeline Lily, Luke Evans, Christopher Lee, Stephen Fry, Lee Pace, Ian Holm, Aidan Turner, Brian Blessed (rumored,) James Nesbitt, Mikael Persbrandt, Conan Stevens, Graham McTavish, Dominic Keating (rumored,) Barry Humphries, Sylvester McCoy, Billy Connolly, Dean O’Gorman, Ken Stott, Jed Brophy, Jeffrey Thomas, Stephen Hunter, John Callen, William Kircher, Peter Hambleton, Adam Brown, Mark Hadlow, Michael Mizrahi, Ryan Gage, Renee Cataldo, and Ray Henwood. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay, which was adapted from the story by J.R.R. Tolkien. Peter Jackson directs.

Source: theonering.net, answers.com, quote from “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien

