Actor Clark Gregg who plays Agent Coulso tweeted an image of another Marvel’s The Avengers character poster. This time the poster shows an a picture of both Agent Coulso and Nick Fury.

Here’s what he said in the tweet that included the image.

“Some of you voiced a desire to see the Son of Coul in posters for @Marvel @Avengers.To u I say thanks…and BOO-YA!”

Marvel’s The Avengers comes to theaters May 4th, 2012 and stars Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Cobie Smulders, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. The film is directed by Joss Whedon.