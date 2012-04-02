We found these new clips from THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN over at SuperHeroHype…

Kellogg’s has launched its tie-in promo for The Amazing Spider-Man and with it comes three clips from the movie that can be found by aiming your smartphone at Peter Parker on the back of specially marked Kellogg’s and Keebler products. Two scenes have been found so far and can be watched below!

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN July 3, the Marc Webb-directed action adventure stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, Campbell Scott, Irrfan Khan, Martin Sheen and Sally Field.

Source: SuperHeroHype

