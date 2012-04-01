Namtar here…

Director Zack Snyder and Warner Brothers Studios have unveiled the new Superman logo as a teaser for next summer’s “Man of Steel” remake. Variations of the classic “S” shield have been done before, but this variant has a hard unpolished blood red look to it with veins of blue appearing at random. Parts of the letter are raised, while the inside walls between the letter and outer shield are colored with a tarnished gold. Is this new logo style with the canonized “S” a harbinger of events that will occur in the film? Or, am I just grasping at something that isn’t there? What are your thoughts?

“Superman: Man of Steel” is expected to land in theaters on June 14th, 2013. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Lawrence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, and Christopher Meloni. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

Source: Warner Bros.