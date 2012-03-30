450 SHARES Share Tweet

On the down low, Warner Brothers Studios has revealed some important information about Christopher Nolan’s “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises.” This important news was released with the production notes for the upcoming “Wrath of the Titans,” which is scheduled to go into nationwide release this weekend.

[Spoiler Alert]

Actor Liam Neeson will appear in the third Batman installment to reprise his role as Ra’s al Ghul. Ra’s al Ghul was part of the League of Assassins who trained Bruce Wayne (Batman) in “Batman Begins.” Apparently killed in a train derailment and explosion, Ra’s al Ghul is known for using the infamous Lazarus Pit to rejuvenate himself and maintain his immortality. So, it is unclear whether Neeson will portray his character in a flashback or be brought back for a present day cameo.

“The Dark Knight Rises” will be released on July 20th, 2012. The film will star Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Juno Temple, Josh Pence, Josh Stewart, Nestor Carbonell, Alon Abutbul, Liam Neeson, Matthew Modine, Tom Conti, Joey King, Christopher Judge, Brett Cullen, Chris Ellis, Rob Brown, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Christopher and Jonathan Nolan wrote the screenplay, from a story by Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer. Christopher Nolan directs.

Source: Forbes