Empire Magazine landed an exclusive interview with director Ridley Scott. Scott’s film “Prometheus” graces the cover of the self-proclaimed “world’s biggest and best movie magazine,” which current issue will go on sale tomorrow.

Scott discusses his love for the Alien universe, and how an opportunity was squandered by the subsequent “Alien” films. He went on to say:

“[I’ve wanted to revisit it for] years! Years, years, years,” he stresses of Alien‘s space traveler subplot. “I always wondered when they did [Aliens] 2, 3, and 4 why they hadn’t touched upon that, instead of evolving into some other fantastic story. They missed the biggest question of them all: who’s the big guy? And where were they going? And with what? Why that cargo? There’s all kinds of questions.”

Another issue Scott addressed was the film’s rating. He is torn between having to tone down the violence to gain a PG-13, or to equal the R rating of the original 1979 “Alien” sci-fi thriller.

“The question is, do you go for the PG-13, [which] financially makes quite a difference, or do you go for what it should be, which is R? Essentially, it’s kinda R.”

He continued.

“It’s not just about the blood, it’s about ideas that are very stressful. I’m not an idiot, but I’ll do everything I can to get the most aggressive film I can.”

“Prometheus” will be presented in 3D and opens in theaters on June 8th, and stars Noomi Rapace, Charlize Theron, Michael Fassbender as the android David, Logan Marshall-Green, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce, Ben Foster, Patrick Wilson, Rafe Spall, Emun Elliott, Benedict Wong, Vladimir “Furdo” Furdik, and James Embree. Ridley Scott directs this highly anticipated sci-fi/horror epic from the screenplay written by Jon Spaihts, which was revised by “Lost’s” Damon Lindelof.

Source: Empire Magazine