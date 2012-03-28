Namtar here…

After being lambasted with scathing remarks by fans for changing the origin of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” producer-director Michael Bay has announced the official title for the remake, which is “Ninja Turtles.” Irate fans are launching a second assault wave on the boards against the “Transformers” franchise director.

Bay has responded to angered fans on his forum site, shootfortheedit.com. This is what he had to say.

“Paramount marketing changed the name. They made the title simple. The characters you all remember are exactly the same, and yes they still act like teenagers. Everything you remember, why you liked the characters, is in the movie. This script is being developed by two very smart writers, with one of the original creators of Ninja Turtles. They care VERY MUCH about making this film for the fans. Everyone on this team cares about the fans. Just give them a chance. Jonathan (Liebesman) the director, is a major fan of the whole franchise. HE’S NOT GOING TO LET YOU DOWN.”

MICHAEL

Here is the basic outline for the film.

The film will follow the exploits of the popular teenage, sewer-dwelling, ninja turtles named after famous Renaissance artists such as Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael.

“Ninja Turtles” will be released by Paramount Pictures under the Nickelodeon Movies label on December 25th, 2013. Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec are writing the screenplay based on characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Jonathan Liebesman (“Wrath of the Titans”) directs.

Source: shootfortheedit.com (Michael Bay,) IMDb