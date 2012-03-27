Nuke The Fridge covers Wondercon! Part 2! In this segment we drop by to say hi to Sara Underwood, and interview Kip who painted Sara when he first met her at Nuke The Fridge Con! Also, interviews and cameos by Cindy Morgan (TRON, Caddyshack) Marilyn Ghigliotti (Clerks), as well as Bobby Clark (Gorn:Star Trek, Gunsmoke, Ten Commandments) as he’s attacked by our JP Cosplayers who run rampant all over the con. Also a guest appearence by Nikki Hunter who did converage for G4!

