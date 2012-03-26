Images of standees have been released to promote The Dark Knight Rises feature Batman, Bane and Catwoman. The most interesting part is that one of the images reveal Catwoman holding a gun. The thing is that according to several fanboys she does not use that weapon in the comics and it’s out of her character to be holding a gun.

Personally I’m sick of people bitching about all things Anne Hathaway Catwoman. First she did not look like a cat, now she can’t hold a gun . Some people need to chill out…. Hathaway and this movie is going to blow are minds and become the best comic book movie of all time. You’ll see!

