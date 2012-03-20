Namtar here…

Last week at the Nickelodeon Upfront presentation in New York director-producer Michael Bay revealed that the reboot of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise would feature an outer worldly origin for the beloved terrapins. Originally, the crime-fighting quartet were mutated from ordinary turtles doused with green radioactive ooze. Bay commented that the “Ninja Turtles” in the remake he is producing will come from an “alien race.”

Fans took to Twitter, Facebook and other social networking sites to vent about the apparent change to the wisecracking turtles’ origins.

Robbie Rist, who voiced the character Michelangelo in the original 1990 live-action film adaptation, said Monday in a Facebook message that Bay is “sodomizing” the original movies and causing “the rape of our childhood memories.”

Bay, who directed the past three “Transformers” movies, said last week that “kids are going to believe one day these turtles actually do exist when we are done with this movie” and that they come “from an alien race, and they are going to be tough, edgy, funny, and completely lovable.”

Bay responded to the outraged fans by posting a comment on his website www.shootfortheedit.com. This is what he had to say:

“Fans need to take a breath, and chill. They have not read the script. Our team is working closely with one of the original creators of Ninja Turtles to help expand and give a more complex back story. Relax, we are including everything that made you become fans in the first place. We are just building a richer world.

Michael”

The film will follow the exploits of the popular teenage, sewer-dwelling, ninja turtles named after famous Renaissance artists like Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael.

The new take on the “Ninja Turtles” is set for release next year by Paramount Pictures under the Nickelodeon Movies label.

Source: shootfortheedit.com, washingtonpost, IMDb