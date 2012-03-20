450 SHARES Share Tweet

Actor/comedian/entrepreneur Dan Aykroyd announced on Facebook that he and fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum and chum Chevy Chase are collaborating on a screenplay for a comedy film. This is what Aykroyd had to say to fans.

“Chevy (Chase) and I are about to start work on a script concept for a comedy movie. Cannot say too much about the concept, but the joy of working with him again is one that I am extremely excited about. Chevy is one of my favourite people, and one of the great anarchistic and physically committed comedians in the business.”

Other than “Saturday Night Live,” Aykroyd and Chase have worked together on the films “Spies Like Us,” and “Nothing But Trouble.” Chase is currently working on the NBC television comedy series “Community,” while Aykroyd will be seen in the upcoming comedy feature “The Campaign” with Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis, and Jason Sudeikis.

Sources: Dan Aykroyd (Facebook,) IMDb

