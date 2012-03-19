Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

Here we have a tidy selection of photos from Wonder Con 2012 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Even rain and freezing cold did not prevent legions of cosplayers from making the trek out to the convention that’s usually held in San Francisco. From the Prometheus panel to the packed dealer’s hall there were always something to do from the time the sun went up to when it went down. Personally my favorite part of Wonder Con this year was its impressive artist alley featuring a wide selection of awesome sights to behold and being able to chit chat with my favorite artists.

Full Gallery at Mad Calamity Photos