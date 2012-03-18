Namtar here… (and I’m screaming with excitement)

Nuke the Fridge was at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday attending WonderCon, coincidentally director Ridley Scott made an appearance across the street at the Downtown Disney AMC to unveil his trailer for the upcoming “Alien” prequel “Prometheus.” After the trailer debuted, Scott and writer Damon Lindelof held a poignant question and answer session with the press and fans.

Now, 20th Century Fox has revealed a second two-minute online trailer for “Prometheus.” The trailer is gripping with some amazing visuals. One can imagine the different snippets of scenes being pieced together in order to assemble where this film ends and “Alien” begins. Most notably, fans will be able to see the elephantine Space Jockey alive and walking around. Who knows his agenda? But, be sure, it’s worth watching more than once. Check it out!

Here is the plot for the film:

A team of explorers discovers a clue to the origins of mankind on Earth, leading them on a journey to the darkest corners of the universe. There, they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race.

“Prometheus” will be presented in 3D and opens in theaters on June 8th, and stars Noomi Rapace, Charlize Theron, Michael Fassbender as the android David, Logan Marshall-Green, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce, Ben Foster, Patrick Wilson, Rafe Spall, Emun Elliott, Benedict Wong, Vladimir “Furdo” Furdik, and James Embree. Ridley Scott directs this highly anticipated sci-fi/horror epic from the screenplay written by Jon Spaihts, which was revised by “Lost’s” Damon Lindelof.

Source: amctheaters, firstshowing, nukethefridge