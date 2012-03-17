Director Christopher Nolan has been spotted on the Warner Brothers Studio lot after finishing a month’s long shoot and editing process, and with good reason. Friday, Nolan presented his first cut of 2012’s most highly anticipated film to WB executives, which included Film Chief Jeff Robinov, and Production President Greg Silverman.

The film will not open until July 20th, but Nolan wants to allow himself plenty of time to make any changes that he or the executives might deem necessary.

The third of Nolan’s Batman trilogy films is set to open one week after San Diego’s Comic-Con. Rumors have it that Nolan may take the opportunity to make a surprise appearance (his first) at the celebrated comic book convention to be a panel guest and engage rabid fans.

“The Dark Knight Rises” will be released on July 20th, 2012. The film will star Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Juno Temple, Josh Pence, Josh Stewart, Nestor Carbonell, Alon Abutbul, Liam Neeson, Matthew Modine, Tom Conti, Joey King, Christopher Judge, Brett Cullen, Chris Ellis, Rob Brown, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Christopher and Jonathan Nolan wrote the screenplay, from a story by Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer. Christopher Nolan directs.

