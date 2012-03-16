200 SHARES Share Tweet

Namtar here…

The remake for “Total Recall” will arrive in theaters late this summer. Producers have rolled out a thirty second trailer for audiences to take a sneak peak at the science fiction/action/adventure film. Check it out!



Here is the storyline for the film, and it looks like Mars isn’t part of it.

As the nation states Euromerica and New Shanghai vie for supremacy, a factory worker (Colin Farrell) begins to suspect that he’s a spy, though he is unaware which side of the fight he’s on.

“Total Recall” is in post-production and stars Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale, Bryan Cranston, Jessica Biel, Bill Nighy, Ethan Hawke, John Cho, Steve Byers, Bokeem Woodbine, Will Yun Lee, Currie Graham, Jesse Bond, Brooks Darnell, Michael Therriault, Stephen MacDonald, and Joe Vercillo. The screenplay was written by Mark Bomback, James Vanderbilt, and Kurt Wimmer, which is based on Philip K. Dick’s short story “We Can Remember It For You Wholesale.” Len Wiseman directs. The film is slated for an August 3rd, 2012 release.

Sources: cosmicbooknews, IMDb