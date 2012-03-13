450 SHARES Share Tweet

Nerd television series “The Big Bang Theory” has scored another guest geared toward the characters of the CBS hit comedy show. British cosmologist Dr. Stephen Hawking will appear on the April 5th episode just one week after original “Star Trek” series alum Leonard Nimoy loans his voice talent to the program.

Hawking, 70, is known for his book A Brief History of Time, and is worshipped as a hero by one of “The Big Bang Theory” show’s physicists named Sheldon. Hawking communicates via text-to-speech software and a synthesizer because his affliction with Lou Gehrig’s disease prevents him from speaking. He is set to play himself in the upcoming episode.

Co-producer Bill Prady had this to say about Hawking’s appearance:

“When people would ask us who a ‘dream guest star’ for the show would be, we would always joke and say Stephen Hawking- knowing that it was a long shot of astronomical proportions. In fact, we’re not exactly sure how we got him. It’s the kind of mystery that could only be understood by, say, a Stephen Hawking.”

The immensely popular “The Big Bang Theory” has won seven awards since starting its run in 2007. This year, the series proved itself by beating out “American Idol” in the ratings.

“The Big Bang Theory” airs on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The series was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar. The comedy is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.

