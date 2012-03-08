650 SHARES Share Tweet

Namtar here…

March 17th of this year will not only be St. Patrick’s Day, but fans of Ridley Scott and “Alien” will be able to watch the premiere of the first full trailer for “Prometheus” online. The event will take place at the Downtown Disney AMC in Anaheim, California at 4:00 p.m. PST/7:00 p.m. EST. Following the invite-only premiere, there will be a 30 minute Question & Answer session with the legendary director conducted by “Prometheus” writer/producer Damon Lindelof (executive producer, co-creator, and writer of television’s “LOST.”)

You can see the premiere on Livestream, which will broadcast the entire event LIVE online at the following sites:

AMCTheatres.com: http://go.amctheatres.com/prometheus

Facebook: http://facebook.com/amctheatres

Twitter: http://twitter.com/amctheatres

To be a participate in the premiere, you can submit questions to Ridley Scott at:

http://www.amctheatres.com/movie-news/2012/03/exclusive-amc-theatres-20th-century-fox-livestream-present-live-q-a-with-director-ridley-scott-and-premiere-of-new-prometheus-trailer

or you can send your inquiries during the event to one of the previously listed websites above.

Immediately following the live event the new “Prometheus” trailer will be available on the AMC Theatres YouTube channel at http://youtube.com/amctheatres.

Remember: “The Search for Our Beginning Could Lead to Our End” or “Happy St. Paddy’s Day!” Take your pick!

“Prometheus” is in post-production and stars Noomi Rapace, Charlize Theron, Michael Fassbender, Logan Marshall-Green, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce, Ben Foster, Patrick Wilson, Rafe Spall, Emun Elliott, Benedict Wong, Vladimir “Furdo” Furdik, and James Embree. Ridley Scott directs this highly anticipated sci-fi/horror epic from the screenplay written by Jon Spaihts, which was revised by “Lost’s” Damon Lindelof. The film is slated for a June 8th, 2012 release.

Source: amctheaters