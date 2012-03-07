Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

Looks like everyone’s favorite immortal captain from Doctor Who and Torchwood is back and his name is Jack! Well…the actor playing him is actually named John Barrowman (Doctor Who and Torchwood). But Jack does rhyme with back so it ‘flowed’ better. But rhyming aside Barrowman, best known for his portrayal of omnisexual Captain Jack Harkness on BBC‘s Doctor Who and Torchwood, has landed a leading role in ABC‘s Gilded Lilys. The story is an upstairs-downstairs look at the opening of the first true luxury hotel built in New York City in 1895. Barrowman will be playing Julius Ashford Lily, the golden boy of the Lily family who are opening the hotel.

Brian F. O’Byrne, Blythe Danner, Madeline Zima, Matt Lauria, Matt Long, Brigid Brannagh, Maury Sterling, and Sarah Bolger will also be starring along side Barrowman. The pilot was written by KJ Steinberg (Gossip Girl and The Nine) with Rhimes and Betsy Beers (Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice) executive-producing.

[Source: Wet Paint]