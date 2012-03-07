Namtar here… (This is a story that will strongly appeal to Jurassic Josh.)

20th Century Fox Television has cancelled their dinosaur/time travel series “Terra Nova” after only one season. The show, which is filmed in Australia, was expected to be a ratings booster for the network, but didn’t pan out as hoped. Consequently, it was deemed too expensive to continue production.

Produced by Steven Spielberg (“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,”) and Peter Chernin, the show had promise, but fans have stated it was dull and suffered from poor writing. Also, the teenage subplot was clichéd and annoying.

The two hour pilot for the program cost an estimated $14 million. Subsequent episodes cost an estimated $4 million each. It took 16 months to make its way to the airwaves and after a massive marketing campaign quickly went down the rungs of the ratings ladder after its premiere. The series did decently for the network, but not well enough to achieve automatic renewal status. Although dropped by Fox, the show is being shopped around to other networks. So, there is a chance the show could be revived for a second season.

Here is the storyline for the series:

Set 85 million years in the past, the show followed the Shannon family as they traveled back in time to escape a dying Earth. There they joined the “Terra Nova” colony to start life anew.

“Terra Nova” starred Jason O’Mara, Shelley Conn, Christine Adams, Allison Miller, Lando Liboiron, Naomi Scott, Alana Mansour, Stephen Lang, Rod Hallett, Simone Kessell, and Dean Geyer.

Sources: deadline, IMDb