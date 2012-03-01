550 SHARES Share Tweet

Namtar here…

Four films mark the popularity and longevity of one of cinemas most popular characters. This fall you will be able to purchase a DVD Blu-Ray boxed set featuring famed archeologist Indiana Jones in The Complete Indiana Jones Blu-Ray Collection. Paramount Pictures and Lucasfilm Ltd. announced on Wednesday that high-definition copies of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” will be available this fall.

No official release date has been announced, but the new set will be packaged with “a ‘best of’ collection of documentaries, interviews, featurettes, and a few new surprises.”

The Hollywood Reporter went on to say:

“Without additional details, there’s no indication whether “best of” means a cultivated selection of previously-available bonus features or some new assembly of extras, but Lucasfilm’s multiple iterations of the “Star Wars” films on home video suggests that the set may not be truly comprehensive.”

In addition, although director Steven Spielberg has declined to record audio commentaries for any of his films, fans would probably count that addition as the most welcome “surprise” should the studio convince him to record new audio tracks.

Editor’s Note: Since a majority of newly released DVD’s arrive in stores on a Tuesday, it’s ironic that it is the same day when the trash is picked up. So, when you buy your set of The Complete Indiana Jones Blu-Ray Collection, keep the first three films and throw the fourth one in the garbage where it belongs. That film Nuked the Fridge baby!!!

Sources: Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Home Media Distribution