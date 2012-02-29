450 SHARES Share Tweet

Namtar here…

Saturday Night Live alum Dan Aykroyd has made it official that “Ghostbusters” co-star Bill Murray will not be involved with a third “Ghostbusters” feature. Aykroyd has thrown in the towel and has admitted defeat.

Murray’s refusal came to a head in December of 2011, when a rumor circulated the Internet, which stated Murray shredded the latest version of the screenplay and mailed it back to Aykroyd in a box accompanied by a nasty note. Aykroyd still maintains this rumor to be false.

On the hopes that the project will continue without Murray, Sony has put “Ghostbusters 3” on indefinite hold. Designed to be a handoff film to a younger group of Ghostbusters, it’s doubtful the film will ever get made.

Aykroyd went on to make this statement:

“At this point it’s in suspended animation. The studio, the director Ivan Reitman and Harold Ramis feel there must be a way to do it, but Bill Murray will not do the movie. He doesn’t want to be involved. He’s got six kids, houses all over America. He golf’s in these tournaments where they pay him to turn up and have a laugh. He’s into this life and living it. I know we’d have a lot of fun [but] I can’t be mad at him. He’s a friend first, a colleague second. We have a deep personal relationship that transcends business and he doesn’t want to know.”

Asked if he would recast the Peter Venkman character or have Murray’s character return as a CGI ghost, Aykroyd doesn’t believe Murray would approve of these ideas let alone lend his voice talents.

“We’re not going to do a movie that exploits the franchise. The script has to be perfect. I’m the cheerleader, but I’m only one voice in the matter. It’s a surety that Bill Murray will not do the movie, however there is still interest from the studio.”

