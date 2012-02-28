Namtar here…

Sony Pictures has decided to jump on the vampire bandwagon by acquiring a script pitch from screenwriter Jason Keller (“Mirror, Mirror,” rewrite for Stallone’s “The Tomb.”) The origin storyline will center on the legend of Vlad the Impaler who later becomes his more well-known alter-ego Dracula. By acquiring this script, Sony is attempting to launch a period franchise. This will be one of many films in the works about the legendary vampire created by author Bram Stoker. Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. are producing their fictional accounts of the infamous Carpathian prince.

Sony’s Dracula project will be produced by Joe Roth and Palak Patel, who are famous for producing classic literature and spinoff features such as Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland.” The two producers are backing the June 1st debut of “Snow White and the Huntsman,” which will ironically square off against Keller’s “Mirror, Mirror,” which is set to hit theaters on March 30th.

The other vampire projects which are in development are:

“Harker,” a Warner Bros. project that re-imagines Dracula co-narrator Jonathan Harker as a capable Scotland Yard inspector (think Robert Downey Jr. in “Sherlock Holmes”) determined to stop the iconic vampire’s murder spree.

“Dracula Year Zero,” Universal’s planned reworking of the traditional Dracula mythology, which is said to offer a more “humanized” iteration of the titular vampire.

No information is available at this time about when the film will go into production or who will be cast in the title role.

Source: screenrant.com, deadline.com