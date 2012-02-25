Namtar here…
Sunday, February 26th, 2012 is the day all of Hollywood has waited to reward its members for the year of accomplishments on celluloid. It’s the Academy Awards, or more informally known as the Oscars. I am going to list my Oscar picks for all 24 categories. The show starts at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be hosted by Billy Crystal. This will be his ninth time as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.
Best Picture – “The Artist” Thomas Langmann, Producer
Best Director – Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”)
Best Actor – Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”)
Best Actress – Michelle Williams (“My Week with Marilyn”)
Actor in a Supporting Role – Christopher Plummer in “Beginners”
Actress in a Supporting Role – Octavia Spencer in “The Help”
Animated Feature Film – “Puss in Boots” Chris Miller
Art Direction – “The Artist” Production Design: Laurence Bennett; Set Decoration: Robert Gould
Cinematography – “The Artist” Guillaume Schiffman
Costume Design – “The Artist” Mark Bridges
Documentary Feature Film – “Undefeated” TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay and Richard Middlemas
Documentary Short Subject – “The Barber of Birmingham: Foot Soldier of the Civil Rights Movement” Robin Fryday and Gail Dolgin
Film Editing – “The Artist” Anne-Sophie Bion and Michel Hazanavicius
Foreign Language Film – “Footnote” Israel
Makeup – “The Iron Lady” Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland
Music (Original Score) – “The Artist” Ludovic Bource
Music (Original Song) – “Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets” Music and Lyric by Bret McKenzie
Short Film (Animated) – “La Luna” Enrico Casarosa
Short Film (Live Action) – “The Shore” Terry George and Oorlagh George
Sound Editing – “War Horse” Richard Hymns and Gary Rydstrom
Sound Mixing – “War Horse” Gary Rydstrom, Andy Nelson, Tom Johnson, and Stuart Wilson
Visual Effects – “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, R. Christopher White and Daniel Barrett
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – “The Descendants” Screenplay by Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash
Writing (Original Screenplay) – “Midnight in Paris” Written by Woody Allen
We will see how many of my predictions are correct. You should compile your own list as well. There may or may not be a recap after the Oscars.