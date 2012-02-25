Namtar here…

Sunday, February 26th, 2012 is the day all of Hollywood has waited to reward its members for the year of accomplishments on celluloid. It’s the Academy Awards, or more informally known as the Oscars. I am going to list my Oscar picks for all 24 categories. The show starts at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be hosted by Billy Crystal. This will be his ninth time as the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Best Picture – “The Artist” Thomas Langmann, Producer

Best Director – Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”)

Best Actor – Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”)

Best Actress – Michelle Williams (“My Week with Marilyn”)

Actor in a Supporting Role – Christopher Plummer in “Beginners”

Actress in a Supporting Role – Octavia Spencer in “The Help”

Animated Feature Film – “Puss in Boots” Chris Miller

Art Direction – “The Artist” Production Design: Laurence Bennett; Set Decoration: Robert Gould

Cinematography – “The Artist” Guillaume Schiffman

Costume Design – “The Artist” Mark Bridges

Documentary Feature Film – “Undefeated” TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay and Richard Middlemas

Documentary Short Subject – “The Barber of Birmingham: Foot Soldier of the Civil Rights Movement” Robin Fryday and Gail Dolgin

Film Editing – “The Artist” Anne-Sophie Bion and Michel Hazanavicius

Foreign Language Film – “Footnote” Israel

Makeup – “The Iron Lady” Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland

Music (Original Score) – “The Artist” Ludovic Bource

Music (Original Song) – “Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets” Music and Lyric by Bret McKenzie

Short Film (Animated) – “La Luna” Enrico Casarosa

Short Film (Live Action) – “The Shore” Terry George and Oorlagh George

Sound Editing – “War Horse” Richard Hymns and Gary Rydstrom

Sound Mixing – “War Horse” Gary Rydstrom, Andy Nelson, Tom Johnson, and Stuart Wilson

Visual Effects – “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, R. Christopher White and Daniel Barrett

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – “The Descendants” Screenplay by Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash

Writing (Original Screenplay) – “Midnight in Paris” Written by Woody Allen

We will see how many of my predictions are correct. You should compile your own list as well. There may or may not be a recap after the Oscars.