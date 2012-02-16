Los Angeles based afternoon drive time radio talk show hosts John and Ken have been suspended from their popular radio show for making insensitive and inappropriate comments about the late Whitney Houston. John Kobylt and Ken Chiampou have been suspended for 10 days from their KFI-AM 640 Radio jobs.

The radio station announced the suspension on Thursday. The two talk show personalities have apologized for their comments, and have accepted the suspension.

During an on-air discussion in the wake of Houston’s death last Saturday, Kobylt allegedly said,

“At some point you’re just sick of it all, and so is everybody else in the industry. All her friends and hangers-on; everybody who knew had to deal with her.”

“It’s like, ‘Ah Jesus . . . here comes the crack ho again, what’s she gonna do? Ah, look at that — she’s doin’ handstands next to the pool. Very good, crack ho . . . ‘ After a while, everybody’s exhausted. And then you find out she’s dead. It’s like, ‘Really? Took this long?’”

KFI-AM said in a statement on its website.

“John Kobylt and Ken Chiampou have been suspended for making insensitive and inappropriate comments about the late Whitney Houston. Management does not condone, support or tolerate statements of this kind.”

In response, Kobylt made this statement.

“We made a mistake. We used language that was inappropriate and we sincerely apologize to our listeners and to the family of Ms. Houston.”

Some people speculate the duo are upping the ante in order to gain more attention and ratings for their show. Living up to the hype of being “Shock Jocks” means you’re constantly having to top yourselves. The comments may have been insensitive and made in poor taste, but it did not constitute any violation of free speech. On the other hand, enough complaints probably came into the radio station that advertisement revenue may have been threatened to the point where the station was forced into a course of action. Aside from losing their jobs, suspension was the most lenient alternative.

For fans, “The John and Ken Show” will return to the airwaves on February 27th.

Sources: Urban Informer, nydailynews.com, KFI-AM 640