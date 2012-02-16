There is a blow by blow description of the Superman “Man of Steel” trailer thats sopposed to debut in front of “The Dark Knight Rises” going around the internet. If this is in fact how the trailer will play out it sounds damn good. See for yourself.

“Opens with a shot of space. The camera is panning around the planets and zooming through space. There’s a voiceover of Jor-El (Russell Crowe) saying, “My son, our world is no longer safe for you.” Suddenly, one of the planets explodes and a small ship is seen zooming out of the flames, and the camera pans around it to face it flying away. Shot of Jor-El and Lara placing a young baby into a ship. “We have been hit by an unexpected force.” Shot of General Zod leaping off of a low bridge with a sword, about to hit Jor-El who is holding a shield. The bridge has been sliced in half, as the front is smoking red.

New Shot: The spaceship flies quickly past some satellites. The camera pans around to reveal that it is entering Earth’s atmosphere (BTW, that deep “bbboooowwww” sound that keeps on being in trailers for action movies is present in this trailer). Shot of scientists looking at scans, seeing an unidentified object entering Earth. Then the ship crashes into the Kent Farm, with dirt flying everywhere. Different shot of lots of trucks driving down a road. Jonathan and Martha Kent race out of their house and look down at the ship. Jonathan mutters, “What is that….?” The ship starts to make noises and show strange languages appearing above it. The Kent’s stand back. The roof of the ship slides back and a chair is erected up, with a small child sitting on it.

A voiceover of Martha Kent, as clips appear. “When you were a child Clark, well, the easiest way to put it was that you were special”. Shots of Clark lifting the car off the ground for Jonathan to get underneath and fix it, Clark in school spinning a pencil in the air using telekinesis and finally Clark standing in his room with a strained expression, pointing his head upwards. The camera directly faces his feet firmly on the ground, before they rise about an inch. “You could do things that the other kids couldn’t.” A bus is falling off of a bridge, and a teenage Clark is seen in the window, looking panicked. Shot young Lana Lang looking terrified. Suddenly the bus stops. The camera pans down to the bottom to show Clark floating in mid-air holidng it up. “Which caused friction with the other kids.” Clark is being cornered in the school park and beaten. A new shot of an adult Clark wearing a cap and grimy brown jacket standing in an alleyway, he then pulls up his hood and walks away. “You were extraordinary. You could do amazing things. You were a Superman.” New shot of Martha talking to adult Clark in the kitchen. “I know all of this. But why? It’s been kept from me all my life. I’m about to go out into the world, and I’m not leaving until I know what they are.” “Clark, that’s the reason you’re leaving.” Clark walks into the barn and takes his old ship out of a crate. There are a quick-cut shots of him watching videos, reading documents etc and looking worried.

NEW SHOT: Clark dives into the water in an icy area shirtless. He walks into a massive ice hall (Fortress of Solitude). Clark is in an igloo with an old man, warming their hands over a fire. “We don’t get much visitors here. Why are you here?” Clark sits back and says, “I have powers. Unimaginable powers. And I don’t know what to do with them.” A rock music track starts playing. A plane lands on the runway and Clark walks out. New shot of him pulling a blue outfit out of his ship, with the ‘S’ emblem. The camera zooms in and the shot changes to a man falling out of a vortex and into a building, looking dirty and rugged. It’s Zod. Superman is flying in the sky and flies down, using heat vision to attack an unknown flying thing infront of him (Probably Zod but I don’t actually know). The Kent’s rushing out of their farm and trying to get into the bunker as a massive Tornado sweeps across the land. Superman flying through different buildings and smashing through the windows, holding a strange monster just bigger than Supes. Superman straight falling off of a mountain (aerial view, shot straight down) and then edging forward in the air, before he is fully flying. Clark Kent talking to Lois Lane in the Daily Planet. “So, you’re new here. Good luck trying to get anything first, I’m quick with all the hot scoops.” There is then a new shot of stacks of papers being thrown into a van with Clark and Lois standing next to it. On the front of the papers, there’s an image of Superman flying through the air with the headline, “SUPER-POWERED VIGILANTE HITS THE STREETS OF METROPOLIS; DUBBED “SUPERMAN”. Clark walks away back into the Daily Planet saying, “What was that you said yesterday Lois?” Now it’s a montage of shots of Superman punching various different crooks and beating them up. Voiceover of Martha Kent: “I can’t believe you’re back, it’s so surreal.” “I discovered my purpose in life. My journey is beginning. And it might have led me to my end.” The final shot is Superman and General Zod on the streets of Metropolis, battling using heat vision. The beams are meeting in the middle, and flames are flying all around them. The red light in the middle grows brighter and larger, and consumes the whole screen. The Superman emblem appears, with the words “Man of Steel” written across it. Then the words, “Coming Soon”.”

Source: ComicBookMovie.com.