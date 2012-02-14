Saturday Night Live alum and part-time Blues Brother and Ghostbuster actor Dan Aykroyd sat in as a guest on a webchat with Empire (empireonline.com) on Monday. Aykroyd’s discourse ultimately boiled down to the “Ghostbusters 3” film.

Aykroyd discussed the film’s script in general terms and stated:

“The script must be perfect. We cannot release a film that is any less than that. We have more work to do.”

A question everyone wants an answer to is: Will Bill Murray reprise his role as Peter Venkman?

Aykroyd mentioned that the Venkman character could be played by a different actor, or the character could be written out of the script entirely. Either way, the fans will scream for someone’s head on a platter.

Nonetheless, if Murray’s Venkman character is replaced, who would fill the role with the same comedic style and delivery? Considering how unique Murray’s screen presence is, only a handful of actors could attempt to pull this off.

Secondly, back in December, Nuke the Fridge covered the story about Bill Murray shredding a draft of the “Ghostbusters 3” script with a nasty note attached. Aykroyd passionately addressed this internet rumor.

“Bill Murray is not capable of such behavior. This is simply something that would not be in his nature. We have a deep, private personal relationship that transcends business. We communicate frequently and his position on the involvement in “Ghostbusters 3” has been made clear and I respect that, but Bill has too much positive estimation of my writing skills to shred the work.”

Finally, Aykroyd discussed actor Rick Moranis coming out of retirement to reprise his role as nerdy accountant Louis Tully. This is what he had to say:

“If we can get the script to “Ghostbusters 3” right, then it would definitely have Moranis as a major component. None of us would want to do the movie without having him as a participant.”

“Ghostbusters 3” is still in limbo. Barring any changes, the film will star Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Eliza Dushku, David Margulies, Bill Murray (?), Sigourney Weaver (rumored,) Annie Potts (rumored,) Anna Faris (rumored,) and Alyssa Milano (rumored.) Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Lee Eisenberg, and Gene Stupnitsky wrote the screenplay. Ivan Reitman (?) directs.

